ACT on Alzheimer's: Shadowing

In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s Disease; this month’s article highlights a common symptom of Alzheimer’s Disease, shadowing behavior.
People with Alzheimer’s Disease will often follow, or shadow, their caregiver or care partner from room to room. This behavioral symptom can be understood if you consider how strange the world must seem to the person you care for who constantly forgets. Few things are more irritating than being followed around all the time. Remember to breathe and understand this is part of the disease process. Here are some common triggers that can cause shadowing:
• Short-term memory loss
• Confused sense of time
Things you can do that are helpful:
• Take a deep breath.
• Stay calm.
• Use child-proof doorknobs and latches.
• Seek trusted friends and family that can give you a break.
• Find simple tasks that he/she can do to feel useful, such as: folding clothes or towels, dusting
A tip that others have had success with is using a timer. Set a time and explain when the timer goes off, I will be here to help you. Caregivers have used this strategy when using the bathroom, taking a shower or bath. Always remember that these tips are ideas, sometimes it is trial and error. One day it may work, another day it may not. For more information, tips, and strategies for everyday challenges of caregiving. The Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s invites you to reach out to Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant. at jaynem@familypathways.org or 320-364-9152.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
