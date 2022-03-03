Act on Alzheimer's: We’re all in this together

In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease; this month’s article highlights the importance of a family meeting. A family meeting can be a helpful tool in the caregiving experience. A family meeting is a specific time set aside to promote communication, decision making, and problem solving. When caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or a related illness, family meetings are important in ensuring information is shared, to put care plans into place, and to help divide tasks among family members. Family meetings build understanding and help everyone to be on the same page.
Here are some tips and strategies from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
• Set an agenda with start and end times
• Create a culture of respect and acceptance.
• Collaboration and compromise are key.
• Set realistic and attainable goals for each meeting. The key objectives to a family meeting are to build consensus among family members and to align with one another for the betterment of a loved one’s care.
• Include the person with Alzheimer’s or other related illness if appropriate
• Determine all who are or will be part of the care team (family, friend, professional) and include everyone in the meeting.
• If family members are in different locations, consider having the meeting virtually.
• To help keep meetings on track, limit topics to one or two.
• Hold meetings regularly, and as needed, when there is a change in your loved one’s condition or care plan.
• After the meeting, send a summary of decisions and agreements to all participants; clearly defining the responsibilities for each participant.
• Create a family calendar, including medical appointments and activities, and everyone’s responsibilities and commitments.
• Consider using an outside facilitator, such as a caregiver consultant, social worker, clergy member or other professional to help guide the conversation and ensure everyone is heard.
• Not all issues regarding caregiving and decision making will be solved to your expectations; sometimes it is important to accept a solution that is “parking lot.”
Sources: alzfdn.org
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.