ACT on Alzheimier's: Brain Fitness Kits available

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight a resource at your fingertips, the East Central Regional Library, our local library!
It can be a challenge to engage the person you care for with new, engaging, and interesting activities to do. There is a collection of books, DVDs, and audio books available for you to check out about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Also available are Brain Fitness Kits. The kits contain four games that stimulate and engage the brain. Recent studies have shown a direct link between playing games and retaining brain function. This is true for people as they age, but all ages will enjoy these games. The materials are there waiting for you to check out!
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
