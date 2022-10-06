Ask a Trooper: Are decorative lights legal?

Question: Is it legal for me to have a blue soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated.
Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a blue light or any colored lights illuminated on the vehicle if it is traveling on the roadway. These lights can be displayed on private property for display only. Under lights are becoming more popular for vehicles on display, but once on the road they are illegal.
That is because they are a distraction and can be blinding to other motorists. It is important to do your research before putting aftermarket items on your vehicle. A lot of companies sell these items, but equipment laws vary by state.
Remember: you can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
