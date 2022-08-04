Ask a Trooper: How stopped is a stop?

Question: Hello, maybe you can clear this up for me, what is the definition of stop? I think a slight pause is good enough. I look at it as I am stopping, but everything is clear so I can proceed.
Answer: To answer your question, it is called a “stop sign” not a “stopping sign.”
According to Minnesota State Statute, the definition of “stop” means complete cessation from movement.
“Stopping” means any halting even momentarily of a vehicle, whether occupied or not, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with the directions of a police officer or traffic-control sign or signal.
Look twice at intersections when turning and changing lanes. Drive smart and pay attention.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
