Ask a Trooper: More rules for driver testing

Question: I read your recent article about vehicle equipment and taking the road test for your driver’s license. When I take my test, can I take my dog along with me?
Answer: Minnesota state statute says pets or loose objects that may distract, injure, or break are not allowed in the motor vehicle during the road test. In addition, smoking, eating, drinking a beverage, or using a cellular phone or any other electronic device are also prohibited during the test.
No one is allowed in a test vehicle during an actual road test except the driver and the authorized examiner. If you have additional questions you can contact Driver and Vehicle Services at (651) 297-3298 or dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.