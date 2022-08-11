Ask a Trooper: Requirements for farm permits

Question: I have a child that will be turning 15 years old pretty soon. We farm for a living, what are some of the rules and requirements for a farm permit to drive?
Answer: For those who qualify, there is a restricted farm license. A person who meets the requirements of this restricted license may operate a motor vehicle only during daylight hours and only within a radius of 40 miles of the parent’s or guardian’s farmhouse. There are no exceptions for driving to/from school or any other non-farm use.
Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death in Minnesota teens. Due to inexperience, distractions and risk-taking, teen drivers increasingly jeopardize their lives on the road compared with other drivers. In 2020, teens (15-19) made up just six percent of all licensed drivers. Yet, they made up 16 percent of all drivers involved in traffic crashes.
Teens also have the lowest seat belt use rate of all age groups. In 2020, only 54 percent of killed motor vehicle occupant teens (13-19) were known to be buckled up.
Parents, please be sure your child is ready to drive and help them gain experience before sending them alone.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
