Ask a Trooper: Summer safety on Minnesota roads

Question: I am excited for summer and doing some traveling. Can you talk about summer travel safety?
Answer: Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer. It’s when many cabins and campgrounds open and families begin summer vacations. It’s also a dangerous time on Minnesota roads and lakes with the increased traffic and trailers.
The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has been known as the 100 deadliest days because it’s traditionally when the most fatal traffic crashes happen. With enforcement and education, law enforcement is hoping Minnesotans make these the 100 safest days of summer.
By buckling your seat belt, putting the phone down, driving sober and obeying the speed limit, you can increase the chances that your traveling will lead to summer fun instead of tragedy.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
