Question: What am I supposed to do if I am at a railroad crossing and need to report an emergency?
Answer: Call 911 and provide the needed information. Every highway-rail crossing has an Emergency Notification System (ENS) sign that provides a 24/7/365 telephone number to report problems or emergencies at the railroad location. The blue colored ENS sign is located on the railroad crossing posts or the metal control box near the tracks. The ENS is for emergencies that would require stopping train traffic due to an obstruction or any other problem at the crossing. By providing the DOT number on the sign, the dispatchers know exactly where the grade crossing is and can notify trains moving in that direction to either come to a stop or be placed on a speed restriction.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
