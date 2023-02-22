Ask a Trooper: Who is responsible when not wearing seatbelts?

Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near -10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.