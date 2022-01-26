Branching Out: Keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow

Keeping our sidewalks free of ice and snow is the neighborly thing to do, and it’s the law. For your own benefit and to help your neighbors, people pushing strollers or using wheelchairs, and the many people in North Branch who walk, please do your part.
North Branch Ordinance requires that property owners clear sidewalks after the end of a snowfall within:
• 36 hours after a snow fall has ended.
When you shovel snow and clear ice:
• Shovel the sidewalks on all sides of your property, the full width of the sidewalk down to the bare pavement.
• Remove all ice from sidewalks.
• Pile snow into your yard and boulevard. It’s against the law to plow, shovel or blow snow onto public streets and alleys Minnesota Statute 160.2715, Subd. 1. Punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, and or 90 days in jail.
• If you have a corner property, clear pedestrian ramps at the street corners and crosswalks to the street gutter.
Avoid the cost of having the City clear your sidewalk
• If the City of North Branch gets a complaint or discovers that a sidewalk is not properly cleared, Public Works will inspect the sidewalk and give the property owners a chance to clear it.
• If the sidewalk has not been cleared upon re-inspection, the property owner may be issued a citation with a fine, and crews will remove the snow and ice from the sidewalk. Property owners will be billed for this service, and unpaid bills will be added to property tax statements.
Remember
• You are also responsible for clearing ice on your sidewalk as well as snow. Ice can be more dangerous and intimidating than snow.
• The sooner and more completely you shovel, the less likely it is that the snow will become compacted ice which is much more difficult to remove.
• Arrange for someone to shovel anytime you are away.
Want to go the extra mile?
• Report snow and ice on sidewalks not cleared, as this is a City Code Violation.
• Are there neighbors on your street who are elderly, have a disability or may have a hard time shoveling for any reason? Work with your neighbors to give a hand and ensure your entire block is safe and accessible to all.
Shawn Williams is the public works director for the City of North Branch. He can be reached at 651-674-8113.
