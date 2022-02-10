Branching Out: North Branch Police excited for new body cameras

After several months of public input and policy development, the North Branch Police Department is excited to announce that all sworn officers will soon be issued Motorola Watchguard body-worn cameras. The North Branch Police Department has utilized in-squad camera systems for several years which have proven to be an excellent tool for collecting evidence, documenting citizen encounters, and providing enhanced transparency and officer accountability. Because the in-squad cameras were mounted in the officer’s patrol vehicle, video and audio recordings were limited primarily to traffic stops. Our new body-worn cameras, which will be integrated with our in-squad camera systems, will significantly expand the department’s ability to capture video and audio recordings from virtually all citizen-police interactions.
Minnesota law requires agencies that deploy body-worn camera systems to provide an opportunity for public comment and input prior to purchasing and implementation and prior to adopting body-worn camera policies. The police department posted information on our body-worn camera project and a draft policy on the city’s website and social media sites in June of 2021 and collected public feedback through the end of August of 2021. We also developed and posted a survey on our city’s websites asking residents to provide any comments, concerns, feedback, or suggestions. In addition, the North Branch City Council held a public hearing in September of 2021 to allow for additional public comment. The police department’s body camera policy was officially adopted in November of 2021.
Minnesota law also requires an independent biennial body-worn camera audit to ensure compliance with applicable laws. The results of the audit must be provided to the City Council and the Legislative Commission on Data Practices and Personal Data Privacy.
Residents should begin seeing officers wearing body-worn cameras as soon as this summer. The North Branch Police Department holds our officers to high standards and we are committed to making a positive difference in our community by providing the highest level of police service. We will continually strive to build and strengthen our partnerships within the community and to implement strategies that will enhance public confidence and trust.
DAN MEYER is chief of police for the City of North Branch. Residents with concerns regarding NBPD policies or officer conduct can reach him at 651-674-8848.
