This weekend I was sitting in our front room with a cup of coffee enjoying the view when I was asked, “is that tree already changing colors?”. Sure enough, exactly in the middle of our large maple tree (though completely unnoticed by me), one full branch of leaves is already a beautiful hue of red! An abrupt and welcome reminder that the beginning of the next season is here.
It’s that time of the year again – as the longer days of summer daylight begin to fade away, the excitement, scenes, and sounds of fall and a new school year rush in. There is already a sense of anticipation in the air - I can feel it in our family, in planning meetings, and amongst our teams. This is an exciting time for children, parents, District staff, and our entire community as we transition into one of the best times of the year!
In our journey to empower learners and shape the leaders of tomorrow, we are thrilled to continue the work of our Cambridge-Isanti School District Strategic Plan. This comprehensive roadmap provides us with the direction and focus needed to ensure that we serve Every Student, Every Day in supporting them to achieve their full potential. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and this plan steers us toward achieving new heights of educational success for our learners, community and family connectedness, and mental health and well-being for all.
One of the most heartwarming aspects of this season is the prospect of reuniting with our students and their families. Their smiles, stories, and boundless enthusiasm light up our buildings and programs. We eagerly await the laughter echoing through the hallways, the passionate participation and discussions in spaces, and the moments of growth and understanding that make the journey so enriching.
For some, this time of year can be especially anxiety-provoking and stressful. Children and adults alike struggle with change, and this is a big one! Helping your child transition into a new school year or routine can help generate even more excitement during this busy time. Here are some proven strategies and reminders to ensure a smooth and positive transition:
· Conversation Starters: Initiate conversations with your child about the upcoming school year. Discuss their expectations, hopes, and any concerns they might have. Addressing their feelings and providing reassurance can help alleviate anxiety.
· Establish Routines: Begin adjusting sleep schedules and daily routines a few weeks before school starts. Consistent bedtimes and morning routines can make the early mornings of the school year less daunting, especially for our youngest Bluejackets.
· Come See Us!: If possible, plan to attend school open houses during the week of August 28. Familiarizing your child with the layout of the building, their classroom, and meeting teachers can help reduce first-day jitters. You can expect to receive more information from your child’s principal via email during the week of August 15.
· Set Goals: Encourage your child to set achievable goals for the school year. Whether it’s making new friends, improving grades, or participating in enrichment and recreation activities, having clear objectives can boost their confidence and motivation. Be sure to check out our website www.c-ischools.org/community-ed for fall class and program opportunities! There are also many clubs, activities, and athletic options for our secondary students. You can find a complete list of these on your child’s school website.
· We want to know you!: Parents are a child’s first and forever teacher. You are critical to our success! Stay engaged with activities and your child’s progress to continue to encourage them in their goals. We would love to meet you as a volunteer, see you at conferences, have you join us at events, and continue to learn about you and your family. Family partnership and open lines of communication are so important.
· Encourage Friendships: Facilitate opportunities for your child to connect with their peers outside of classroom hours. Whether it be playdates, participation in community education programs, activities or school athletics, or attending community events - fostering friendships increases a sense of belonging and our collective community connectedness.
As we embark on this exciting journey, I am deeply grateful for our community and the families who stand beside us. Your unwavering support fuels our efforts and enriches the educational experience for every student. So let the adventure begin – a new chapter of learning, growth, and endless possibilities! Here’s to the joys of learning, the power of community, and the excitement of a new beginning.
Chirstina Thayer Anderson is director of Community Education of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. She can be reached at 763.689.6220 or canderson1@c-ischools.org.
