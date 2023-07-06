As the sun shines brighter, the days grow warmer, and the sounds of children fill our backyards and city parks, summer emerges as a season that brings people together with a shared spirit of joy and celebration. Amidst the laughter, warm breezes, and vibrant colors, the power of community connectedness becomes even more apparent. Summer truly feels like a chance for carpe diem, as longer days and fun events provide the perfect opportunity for reconnecting, fostering unity, and creating memories within our families and communities.
Summer in our area is full of events that fill the parks and streets with music, dance, food, and fun. These events bring neighbors out of their homes and visitors from nearby towns into our communities, transforming outdoor spaces into hubs of connection and merriment. From the Rodeo to the Fair to park events all around - we have so much to offer! This week has been especially exciting with spectacular firework displays that will continue through the weekend, reminding all of us to pause. For me, there is something magical about the brilliance of fireworks illuminating the night sky, captivating people of all ages and backgrounds with their pure beauty. Fireworks are one of those amazing summer opportunities that fosters our collective sense of togetherness evident in the “oooh”s and “ahh”s and finishing with a grand round of applause. As our children have aged (and their fear of loud bangs has lessened), fireworks have become a family favorite for the closeness and moments of awe they provide.
Though school may be out for the year, staff and teams from Cambridge-Isanti Schools want to stay connected with you! Whether you join us at ECFE in the Park, wave to us along the parade route, or visit our tables at one of the upcoming local events, we would love to see you. Summer provides us not only with a chance to reconnect and celebrate with our students, families, and staff, but also to get to meet more of the community members which we serve. We hope to see you there!
As we soak up the warmth of summer, I can’t help but recognize and appreciate the power of community connectedness all around us. The shared experiences of summer events, backyard barbecues, and magical fireworks have a profound impact on our sense of belonging, fostering unity and strengthening relationships that extends far beyond the season itself. So, let’s come together, seize the day, and continue to nurture the connections that make our communities stronger, vibrant, and more closely knit.
Chirstina Thayer Anderson is director of Community Education of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. She can be reached at 763.689.6220 or canderson1@c-ischools.org.
