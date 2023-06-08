This is graduation season - it’s exciting, fast-paced, and emotional. We celebrate the next step intentionally, and not just for our Senior Class. In C-I Schools, events have been happening all month and even continue into the summer. We celebrate preschoolers moving to kindergarten, 5th graders who move to middle school, 8th graders who move to high school, seniors at CIHS and Woodland, young adults in the Moving Forward program, and all ages of adult learners in the ABE program. We love to recognize our learners! These events honor the commitment our learners have to their growth and excellence, and the families, support systems, and educators that have helped them get there. We celebrate and lift up these significant transitions in learners’ lives and hope you will join us, too!
In thinking about this year in particular, and our seniors at CIHS and Woodland Campus, it is hard to believe the incredible challenges these students have overcome in the past four years. Most of them started their high school journey in the Fall of 2019 in a very different world. And now, as we are about to celebrate the completion of their high school careers, we can confidently say there is no other class that has experienced as much change, surprises, challenges, and successes as this group has.
Thinking back to Fall and the Holiday Season of 2019, what were your hopes for the new year? Had you imagined spending more time with family and friends, growing a skill, trying out something new, taking the trip of a lifetime? For this year’s graduating seniors, the Fall of 2019 brought the excitement of a new school, new learning, new opportunities - it was an entirely new chapter they were embarking on. What they (and we) thought we knew about what a school year would look like all came to a halt in the spring of 2020. There was a cascade of drastic, frequent, and rapid changes happening all around them and life was suddenly so different.
This year’s seniors overcame adversity, quickly learned to navigate new systems, demonstrated that “different” and “unprecedented” wasn’t always a bad thing, and have come to this point as successful, technology-savvy, and flexible young adults. We have graduates who excelled in academics, athletics, and activities, committed to serving their country, earned college credits, made commitments to post-secondary institutions, entered the workforce and skilled trades, navigated the loss of loved ones, made connections in new ways, and so much more - all while navigating a whole new landscape at a critical point in their academic and personal lives. It is truly and wholly awe-inspiring, and absolutely a reason to celebrate! Congratulations to our class of 2023, and a tremendous thank you to the parents, caregivers, educators, and support systems that walked alongside them. Graduates, we can’t wait to see what you will do next!
