Happy New {School} Year! These past two weeks have been a whirlwind in our buildings - the transition from summer programs, vacations, breaks, and professional development into back-to-school preparations, open houses, final cleanings, and buzzing hallways… it’s an educator’s version of the countdown to midnight on December 31st. Do you have the noisemakers? Are you in your best-dressed? Have your intentions and resolutions ready to go?! The new year is finally here!
We kicked off the 2023-24 school year with all district staff gathered in the CIHS gymnasium on Monday, August 28. In a sea of blue and white and fueled by coffee, fruit, and donuts provided by the generous donations of many local businesses, all Cambridge-Isanti School District staff had the opportunity to meet new colleagues and reconnect with teammates. Superintendent Rudolph started the morning, officially launching our strategic plan and priorities that will serve as our foundation for the next three years as we reach toward accomplishing our highest aspirations described in our mission statement. Grounded in the Bluejacket Way and leaning into our commitment to Every Student, Every Day, more than 900 staff including teachers, bus drivers, buildings and grounds, nutrition services and community education workers, School Board members, support staff, office teams, and administrators committed to and celebrated the important work ahead.
This year, we welcomed more than 50 new teachers, dozens of new support staff, and more than 150 new-to-the-district students, among others. We are a growing community of Bluejackets, and it is an exciting time for our school-community! This week will surely be a busy one. To our incoming early childhood and kindergarten families: we are so happy to have you. You have made a great choice in Cambridge-Isanti Schools, and we are humbled with the opportunity to educate, support, and care for your children. To our seniors and returning adult learners: what a year you are about to have. The pursuit of a diploma or GED is certainly an accomplishment to strive for - and you are so close! And, to all of our families and Bluejacket community members: THANK YOU for your ongoing support. We could not do this without you, and we could not be more grateful. The time has come - let’s ring in the New {School} Year together and make it a great one!
Chirstina Thayer Anderson is director of Community Education of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. She can be reached at 763.689.6220 or canderson1@c-ischools.org.
