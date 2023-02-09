Recently, our kids were sitting around the table coloring, snacking, and chatting. They were discussing what they were drawing or what they wanted to do next when our youngest said out of the blue, “the brown horse goes neeeeigh!” while looking at her unicorn coloring book. The table erupted in laughter, cheers, and hugs. She has recently acquired many words. She has always been smiley, and a bit of a babbler, but she is suddenly very interested in telling us many of her thoughts. Of course, being the youngest of four she sometimes turns to shouting to be heard, but by and large she is now a very articulate toddler. For those 15 minutes at the table on that cold day in January, it felt almost magical.
It seems so much has changed in just the past month since she turned two. She now sits on the bench between her sisters, refusing her high chair in spite of it being a reasonable, safer, and cleaner way to sit. She speaks in full sentences, even paragraphs at times, and can understand us when we ask her to “say it a different way” because her articulation still needs improvement. She is suddenly very skilled at carrying multiple baby dolls at once, racing her brother’s matchbox cars, and persuading all of us with her cute grin and sideways head tilt. In spite of my own formal education and prior experiences, these developmental leaps with each of our kids always leaves me a bit in awe. How did this happen?!
Of course, this is nothing different from many of the experiences at your dining room tables or conversations heard in our preschool classrooms throughout the year. As a matter of fact, this situation is the result of my daughter’s caregivers and teachers investing in her development, and her siblings and family who have sat around playing, reading, and talking to her.
Research says 80% of brain development occurs by the time our children are three and 90% by the time they enter kindergarten. Though a newborn is born with all of their neurons, it’s the positive and negative experiences in their early years that develop the connections made between them. This is the foundation on which a child’s ability to communicate, problem solve, make healthy choices, cope, and learn will develop over time. These connections are formed in the daily, small moments with parents, caregivers, family, and teachers and though we do not realize it at the time, have significant impact.
One of the biggest reasons I love being an educator are the “ah-ha” moments all children have. Specifically in my role within preschool and youth programs, it was my student’s victories of knowing how we transition within our classroom or to outside without anxiety, or finally tying their lace up shoes without my assistance, or making it through a frustrating game of Blokus without yelling and screaming at a peer. Day in and day out, we practice our social skills, communication skills, and literacy skills through routines, ongoing conversations, direct instruction, and individual interactions. By working to maximize every moment with our children and students, we can create positive neural connections and support their academic growth in small ways that lead to big leaps. It is constant, ongoing, and takes all of us.
This month preschool registration for Fall 2023 started. Preschool is for children aged three to five years old. It is so exciting to welcome our newest class of Bluejackets, class of 2039, into our preschool classrooms. The gains and growth they will make in these two years will be as much as the rest of their academic career and beyond in total. Each day is critical, and our teachers and staff teams are amazing. They do not overlook a learning moment or an opportunity to build a positive connection with their students. Raising children is a community endeavor, and I am so honored to have the opportunity to advocate for and have an impact on positive outcomes for our Bluejackets.
The times our children are together laughing, encouraging and teaching each other are truly priceless. I am so grateful for the teachers, caregivers, coaches, and youth workers who have invested in my children over the years. And for the magical moments to pause and soak in the joys of our children, at any age and stage in their development.
Chirstina Thayer Anderson is director of Community Education of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. She can be reached at 763.689.6220 or canderson1@c-ischools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.