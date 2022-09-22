As responsible stewards of public funds on behalf of our students, families, staff and taxpayers, the Cambridge-Isanti School Board is providing this financial update for residents and community members.
The following are a few facts provided to keep our public informed about the negotiation process.
· The school board and our community value all staff for their dedication and hard work.
· Representatives of the school board were able to reach agreement with EMCI (teachers) on the 2021-23 contract in May.
· Representatives of the school board were able to reach agreement with Principals on the 2021-23 contract in July.
· Representatives of the school board were able to reach a tentative agreement with SEIU Administrative Assistants on the 2021-23 contract in August and finalized the agreement in September.
· Representatives of the school board agreed on Terms and Conditions - Community Education in September.
· Representatives of the school board agreed on Terms and Conditions - General in September.
· To date, all contracts and agreements have been settled within a 7% to 7.2% increase in total package over two years.
· Negotiations with SEIU custodians, SEIU food service, and SEIU instructional assistance are ongoing.
· The school board’s proposals have continued to be focused on fair wage increases within board and budget parameters (in accordance to other settlements).
· Anything higher would jeopardize financial stability and risk deficit spending/budget reductions in the very near future.
· Representatives of the school board and remaining SEIU groups will be participating in contract mediation in the next couple of weeks.
· The School Board is committed to fiscal responsibility and transparency while focused on providing fair wages for all staff and keeping its referendum commitments to the community.
If you have additional questions, please feel free to contact us at dist-communications@c-ischools.org.
