Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s: Navigating Difficult Behaviors

To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia, this month’s article will discuss navigating difficult behavioral symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. Common behavioral symptoms of a person living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia are rummaging, wandering, hallucinations, shadowing, repetitive questioning, and paranoia. Not everyone living with dementia will have these behaviors. Some families may experience other behavioral symptoms or even no difficult behaviors at all. Sometimes the best way to deal with a behavior is not to deal with it. Ask yourself whether the behavior really matters or is hurting anyone. Try to find a way to manage the behavior to your advantage. Here are some ideas to try:
Rummaging through things may be due to boredom, fear, or anxiety. Use the behavior of rummaging as an activity. Create a special place where the person can rummage freely or sort things.
Wandering may be the person’s attempt to “go home” or communicate they are uncomfortable in some way. It could mean they are afraid and are looking for comfort and assurance. Ask the person why they want to go home. Gaining as much information as possible will help you identify the appropriate response or activity to redirect their mind.
Hallucinations are sensory experiences. When a person is experiencing a hallucination, do not try to explain reality. State that you understand their distress and be present through it. Keeping the environment simple and increasing lighting may help eliminate distractions.
Shadowing or following the caregiver physically may reflect insecurity. The person follows the caregiver around for a feeling of safety. This can be hard on the caregiver. Offer setting a timer and explaining to the person, “I will be back when the timer goes off.” Getting their mind on a specific task may give you a moment of solitude.
Repetitive questioning is part of short-term memory loss. Give the person the answer that they are looking for, even if you have given it several times. Try redirecting the person with a favorite activity.
Paranoia is part of memory loss. Try not to react if you are being blamed for something. Do not argue, they have lost the ability to reason. Validate the feeling that something is missing and ask if you could join in the search for the missing item. Have extras for frequently misplaced items. Keep originals and important pieces in a safe place. Caregiving is challenging. Dealing with difficult behaviors can be time consuming and frustrating. Before trying to stop a behavior always ask yourself, “Does it matter?” If the behavior is not harmful, it may be better to adapt and redirect. It is vital that you find support for yourself as you face navigating the difficult aspects of caregiving. There is help and support. You are not alone.
Source: Alzheimer’s Today Magazine
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
