Cambridge-Isanti School News: Well prepared for a rapidly changing world

Four years ago, the Class of 2023 entered Cambridge-Isanti High School with all the excitement, anticipation, and wonder of typical incoming freshmen. I remember their first day; it was also my first school day as a new superintendent. I shared their excitement, curiosity, and a bit of awe for what the next four years would bring.
Little did we know what an A-typical high school experience they would have. But rather than focus on the disruption of the last four years, at graduation last week, I encouraged them to look back further.
Most of our seniors were born in 2004 - 2005: the same years that Facebook and YouTube were founded. In many ways, their lives (and ours) will forever be impacted by these and other newer technologies that rapidly disrupt and change our world.
Did you know it took Facebook less than 1 year to grow to one million users — so much faster than earlier media inventions like the radio or TV. Technology is interesting. As it evolves, it accelerates.
In 2010, when this class entered Kindergarten, Instagram launched and took only 2.5 months to grow to one million users. Then, during their senior year, Chat GPT launched in November. It took only five days to reach one million users. Technology grows exponentially and can be disruptive.
So, we might ask, how prepared are our new alumni for these changing times?
As I see it, they are better prepared than any generation before.
They have experienced one of the most disruptive periods in our history. They adapted, set goals, did the work, and they’ve succeeded! They are tech-savvy and well-prepared to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
They are also Bluejackets — guided by the Bluejacket Way. They will continue to be influenced by our enduring Bluejacket values: honesty, respect, responsibility, self-discipline and compassion.
There is wide speculation about the skills that will be needed to succeed in the future. When you think about it — they will likely retire in 2073. The changes they will see over the next 50 years will be remarkable.
In schools, we are looking to the future and suggest there are three necessary skills, not always covered in textbooks.
First, immerse yourself in learning. A diploma is a passport to more learning. And not just any learning— something that genuinely sparks one’s interest. Throughout life, we often encounter countless new challenges and opportunities. And acquiring new skills takes time and practice. In a rapidly changing world, the ability to upskill and reskill will be paramount. Stay curious and let today be the LEAST knowledgeable day of the rest of your life.
Second, build meaningful relationships. In a technologically connected world, it’s easy to get caught up in superficial interactions. Yet, people are our greatest source of strength and support. Cherish the people in your life more than the things on your to-do list. Forge deep connections and establish enduring traditions. Meaningful relationships are an anchor in times of adversity and bring joy in moments of triumph.
Finally, be intentional about slowing down and getting offline. It’s been said that the pace of change is outpacing our human ability to keep up. In an over-stimulated world, our brains (and our souls) need time to rest and recalibrate. Fresh air, freshwater, and physical movement are at the core of our physical and mental health. Treat personal energy like a bank. Investing in healthy behaviors, relationships, and learning are investments in yourself. Then you will be prepared to share and support others.
Over the last four years, our students have learned these lessons in ways far beyond those written in the curriculum. They have learned that opportunities are sometimes disguised as challenges. Technology can be used for good and evil. Events beyond your control might force you to rethink plans. Most importantly, we hope they have learned that strong relationships and having others in your corner can really help.
So, my advice to this graduating class is simple:
·Focus on the people in your life — meet new people and build relationships.
·Take time to slow things down, uplug and buld traditions that provide time to rejuvenate.
·Always keep learning. Change requires learning.
·Always lead the Bluejacket Way—with compassion, self-discipline, honesty, responsibility, and respect.
We are so excited for this graduating class! We can’t wait to see what they do next.
DR. NATE RUDOLPH is superintendent of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. He can be reached at 763-689-6202 or nrudolph@c-ischools.org.
