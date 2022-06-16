Chase Imker’s graduation speech

Do you know what I’ve always hated about listening to speeches? It really irks me that people keep reusing the same old cliches. That’s exactly why I’ll be interspersing some of them with new cliches that I’ve made for you today.
Life is like a box of chocolates...you never know what you’re gonna get... and wow, we’ve had some stinkers.... pandemic, online school, and general divisiveness — just to name a few.... So as you can tell, our boxes have had a bit of a rough assortment in them. Yet, we’ve kept going back and, good news, today, we get to finish this box. Even better, because we got all those nasty ones out of the way, we saved the best one for last. So take the time to savor this one before you open the next box, because who knows what weird flavors they’re making nowadays.
Now honestly, I’ve just been messing with you all, because life is actually like an onion.... There are so many layers, there’s so much depth, but there’s no sweet filling in the middle. In fact, when you really cut into the middle of it all it kinda makes you want to cry. That’s why we turn to a bunch of older, wiser onions with more layers and a thicker skin to get us through. Honestly, I think we had the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by some of the best onions around. Now sure, sometimes that meant our math teacher started crying to let us know that our struggle to understand the material was completely valid, and other times, it meant our band director decided to use modern lingo to “be in touch with the youth,” but it was always clear that there were fun, thoughtful, and admirable staff members for each of us to make connections with.
Life is ALSO like riding a bike... You start with training wheels and you can’t hardly leave the driveway without your parents by your side.... Then all of a sudden you’re older, and you’re riding in the middle of the road, blocking the flow of traffic from your big-kid bike with your friends. See, we all had to start with a bit of support, but gradually over time we’ve learned to balance on our own. Sure, we’re still pretty wobbly at times, in fact, we may still end up face-down on the pavement, but we get back up, and we use those falls to carry on in a straighter path than before.
Really though, if you ask me... life is like driving a junk car, because what you never think about when you’re still on training wheels is what happens when you outgrow a bike altogether. Soon, you move on to something faster, that can take you much farther away. And sure, you may have to put a whole lotta work into something that you know you’re gonna grow out of someday, but that’s all part of the game. Maybe we’re gonna have to put the time and effort into working on what we have now before we can all buy our brand new Teslas.
Now, I would say that life is like a book, but I do believe that it’s just a bit more complicated than that. Life is actually like a series of books. See we’ve all spent years to get through then first book, with all of its side plots and its countless newly introduced characters followed by some chapters that are just hard to get through, but here we are.
We finished the first book, and by sitting here today we’re all reading the advertisement for the sequel before we can slam the back cover shut.
Despite the countless absurd comparisons that I could make to life.... Our lives will be whatever we choose to make of them. As of today, it’s up to each of us to make our own cliches... to decide what it is that our lives will be like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.