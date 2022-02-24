I was just like many little boys living in Saigon dreaming of having a big boy bicycle when South Vietnam fell to communist forces in April of 1975. Chaos ensued shortly after, but that story is for another time. My Vietnamese mother was a long-time employee of the United States and we children did not look like other Vietnamese kids due to American blood flowing in our veins. This was a constant reminder that we were part of the losing side, which was impossible to hide.
Leading up to this, it was shocking to most of us how fast the end really did come and to suddenly realize that all was lost and that we were trapped.
Up until March of 1975 when the US Embassy began quietly closing its offices and evacuating most of their personnel, no one thought that the communist could take the city of Saigon easily. My mother was in the process of getting a visa to fly out with sponsorship, but that didn’t materialize.
New life began at first hour by hour waiting for the communist troops to come knocking on our door like they were doing to so many others. All communication was cut and everyone was left uncertain of what was to come, our imagination running amuck with fear.
Hours turned to days inundated with new challenges as life as we knew it was no more. Everything became a matter of survival, of rumor in whispers; sometimes entire families went missing. It was a grim and desperate time when we found ourselves left behind.
Days turned to months, but the fear and uncertainty continued to dominate everything we did. It seemed certain we were completely isolated, and hopelessness began to set in with a feeling that all was truly lost; life-long careers, reputations, savings, fortunes, and futures no longer mattered if you were on the losing side. Sometimes, even friends and neighbors would turn on you, and people spoke only in whispers for fear of an impending raid to make you disappear. And indeed, we were raided, lucky to have lost everything valuable except our lives.
Then something remarkable happened.
One night my mother found a news program broadcasted by Voice of America on a shortwave radio. She suddenly had news about what was going on in Vietnam, and the view of the free world was available to us. We were still desperate, but I cannot overstate the feeling of renewed hope knowing the world was watching and that we were not forgotten.
We learned that not all of the tens of thousands who went missing were in the hands of the communists, because some were able to escape. We were sick with jealousy but also happy for them though we didn’t know the hardships these “boat people” were enduring until much later.
The news sparked so much hope about the possibility of escape that my mother eventually made her own plan – but fate intervened and we failed.
For years to come, this “illegal” VOA broadcast was our connection to the free world. It was an open secret everyone knew but kept silent because it was the only light we had in the darkness keeping us informed of the world outside Vietnam.
When news that President Ronald Reagan was elected came, we were ecstatic. We believed that he was going to be a tough president against the communists with his outspoken viewpoints, shifting the focus to those of us being oppressed under the yoke of communism – and he did not disappoint. It was like a breath of fresh air.
Indeed, my family was able to leave Vietnam shortly into his first term.
Just a few years later in early 1989, while stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, I watched President Reagan’s farewell speech about the “shining city on the hill” and how it was a beacon of light to the rest of the world wherever oppression existed.
I was so proud to be in uniform as a United States Marine that day because I knew exactly what he meant. I vowed right then that I wouldn’t be an “import” any longer; I wanted to be a part of this.
You see, President Reagan wasn’t talking about our economic strength or military prowess on the world stage. He was talking about you – the average American who loves individual freedom above all else and would, in the words of J.F.K. “bear any burden and pay any price” to preserve it.
We don’t think about the meaning of words like “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” because they are embedded in American DNA, but to someone who has earned his freedom like I did as an immigrant, these words are powerful.
I was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on a fine spring day in 1991, and it was one of proudest moments of my life to become an American.
Barry Burch is a Marine veteran and retired U.S. air marshal living in Pine County.
