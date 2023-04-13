From the Publisher: Help us be your free relevant source of local news

“Are we relevant?” Since day one of journalism school, we have learned to hit the reader up front with the five Ws — who, what, when, where and why — in every story we write. Then, fill in the details to make the reader well-informed.
For the last few years, we have been working hard at retraining everything we have learned during the many years of being reporters, editors and publishers. Although answering the five Ws is still very important to do, we must consider a much more important aspect of the story. How is it relevant to the reader?
When we fill our pages with stories about meetings, community gatherings, or sporting events which already happened, it’s old news. Instead, we want to PREVIEW what is coming up. We want to tell you the county board is going to be talking about becoming Second Amendment Dedicated so you can go and voice your opinion. You want to know ahead of time when Concerts in the Park or street dances are happening and what events will be at Midsummer or Rodeo Jubilee Days so you can plan your weekend around it. We also want to tell you about an upcoming basketball/football/hockey game with longtime rivals so the bleachers can be filled with fans. That is how newspapers are relevant to the communities they serve and the readers who read the newspapers!
We have put a lot of emphasis on our Out & About sections on page 3 of each edition so readers know what is happening seven to nine days out. For those local organizations with events coming up, please be sure to send us information on the event so we can consider publishing it on this well-read page.
Local newspaper readership increased greatly during the pandemic and the number of subscribers grew. People want to know what’s happening in their communities. High readership and interest in the news continues today.
Today’s edition begins our four-week voluntary subscription campaign with the Star. Since we are a free-distribution newspaper, twice a year we ask our readers to make a financial contribution. These voluntary subscriptions can be for any amount, however, for every payment of $25 or more, we will send you a $10 coupon for Northland Landscaping & Nursery, Wolcyn Tree Farm & Nursery, or Peterson’s Mill.
Please note your home delivery of the Star will not change either without or with a voluntary subscription. If you already receive the Star delivered to your doorstep, that will continue even if you don’t submit a payment. Conversely, if you currently reside outside our distribution area, making a voluntary subscription payment will not entitle you to home delivery. It will, however, help ensure you can pick up a free copy at our numerous drop-off locations and/or having unlimited free access to our website.
We work hard with every edition to make sure we are RELEVANT in what we are reporting on for you our readers. Thank you for considering a voluntary subscription to the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
Jeff Andresis the publisher of Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications. He can be reached at jeff@northstarmedia.net.
