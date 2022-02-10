Allina Health recently announced plans to construct a new-state-of-the-art medical center in Cambridge with an anticipated opening date in 2025. As part of our future planning, Allina Health has made a long-term commitment to “re-imagine” how care is delivered in and throughout our east central region of Minnesota.
As part of our dedication to evolving how care is delivered in the Cambridge community, the difficult decision has been made to shift inpatient labor and delivery services to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy Hospital effective May 11, 2022. We are proud of the outstanding labor and delivery program and grateful for the extraordinary care team members who have delivered thousands of babies over the years.
As we look to the future of how care is delivered in our community, we must acknowledge the changing landscape of obstetric services in our city, our state and the nation. A projected birth rate decline over the next 10 years, due in part to women delaying their pregnancies to later in life and having smaller families, coupled with a shift in the care choices of expecting women, such as high-risk delivery services or NICU led to our decision to transition our inpatient labor and delivery services at Cambridge Medical Center to the Mother Baby Center at Mercy Hospital. Our providers both OB/GYN and Family Practice with OB will remain at Cambridge Medical Center and the Allina Health clinics in Cambridge and Isanti to provide the majority of prenatal, postnatal and gynecology patient care locally.
Allina Health is proud of the strong roots we have built in the Cambridge community. The new medical center will be a hub of innovation for how we deliver seamless, connected care and create more access to specialized medical services. This significant investment ensures long-term access to high quality, convenient care in our community for current and future generations. The new, integrated state-of-the-art facility will provide emergency services, inpatient care, operating rooms, and expand our outpatient services to respond to patients’ needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services.
We understand there are many important questions that need to be addressed when embarking on a journey of this magnitude, including the location of the new facility, the impact on services, advances in technology, and more. As we move forward on our commitment to continue providing high-quality care for our community and region, we will continue to share information.
The new Cambridge Medical Center marks an exciting and momentous step towards Allina Health’s Whole Way to Better transformation journey, aimed at improving care for those we serve, by making it more equitable and seamlessly connected.
On behalf of the Cambridge Medical Center trustees, physicians, and employees, we are grateful for the long-standing support of the community we serve and extend a heart-felt “thank you” to those who have entrusted us with their care needs. We look forward to continuing our partnerships throughout the region as we work together to care for our community.
