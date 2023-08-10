In a recent video I explained why myself and the Isanti City Council made the decision to take ourselves out of the GreenStep City Program due to their new focus on racial and social equity.
I highlighted the big difference between racial EQUALITY under the law, which is an excellent thing and racial and social EQUITY that calls for favoritism of the law based on your minority status, it is essentially racism in reverse, and its roots are in things like Critical Race Theory.
The GreenStep Program asks members to pursue their so-called “best practices.” As a city works its way through implementing these best practices the city is recognized and awarded as they reach the different “Steps” of the program. Some of these best practices are common sense things we would be doing as a city anyway. Some of them are not and are simply opportunities for left wing political virtue signaling.
Here are some examples of the GreenStep “Best Practices” we took issue with:
•Resilient City Growth: Provide incentives for affordable housing — or for achieving an average net residential density of seven units per acre.
I’m not a fan of using taxpayer dollars for any kind of incentives regardless of what the goal may be. I believe the free market should decide what type of housing is brought into our city and the idea of seven units an acre sounds absolutely miserable — I don’t want our residents being shoved together like a can of sardines.
•Sustainable Purchasing: Establish purchasing preferences that support local, minority, disability, and women-owned businesses.
I don’t have a problem buying from any of these types of businesses, but should these reasons be the basis for a purchase? If we’re spending taxpayer dollars, they should be spent with the best company to get the job done at the lowest price possible regardless of who the owner is.
•Local Air Quality: Reduce residential burning of wood
Personally, I like bonfires and I know a lot of our residents do too.
After putting the video out, I was asked publicly to explain my view of Critical Race Theory and if it is being taught in our schools.
According to Oxford Languages the definition of Critical Race Theory is “a set of ideas holding that racial bias is inherent in many parts of western society, especially in its legal and social institutions, on the basis of their having been primarily designed for and implemented by white people.”
The common solution to the perceived racial bias as defined in CRT is to push racial and social equity programs, that like I’ve said promote favoritism of the law based on your minority status, it is essentially racism in reverse. I believe we should all be treated EQUALLY under the law!
As far as whether or not CRT is being taught in the Cambridge-Isanti School District, that question may be better suited for a school board member. I will say though, among the many recent changes brought on by the Minnesota Legislature and Governor are new requirements for teachers to obtain their licenses. These requirements include that teachers must create “opportunities for students to learn about power, privilege, intersectionality and systemic oppression in the context of various communities” and they are expected to teach their students to be “agents of social change to promote equity.”
The issues I see with this type of teaching in our schools is the unnecessary animosity it creates towards one another when we should all be pushing for the same thing, equality. It assigns guilt to white children simply on the basis of their race. Perhaps the most dangerous result of this type of teaching is that it leads to the Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations, which is the practice of expecting less from members of a so-called disadvantaged group and thus implicitly encouraging those people not to reach their full potential.
As for myself and the Isanti City Council, we prefer to judge people based on the content of their character instead of the color of their skin. All people are welcome in the city of Isanti.
Rest assured, we will still manage our natural resources wisely and carefully, but we will not give credibility to organizations like the GreenStep City Program who are working to divide us by skin color and minority status.
James “Jimmy” Gordon is mayor of the city of Isanti. He can be reached at jimmy.gordon20@yahoo.com or 763-587-5633.
