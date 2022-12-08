Recently, Dr. Rudolph started our District Leadership Team meeting asking the team what snow brings to mind. For me, a fresh snow symbolizes the idea of a fresh start - a new hope in the day or week ahead, new beauty in the scenery around us, a new chance for snowman-building and sledding. It’s an opportunity to have a sense of awe about the world around us.
As we wrap up the calendar year, we can be tempted to push our limits, to rush from one commitment or task to the next, to “finish up strong”. However, I would like to challenge that idea. In this season that brings dozens of different holidays to many in our community and around the world, and that goes by all-too-quickly, wouldn’t we all benefit from taking a moment to consider what brings us a sense of awe?
Research shows having a sense of awe about the world around us has many health benefits that range from increased satisfaction with life, a greater desire to help others, and an improved ability to cope with stress. A sense of awe is characterized by curiosity, interest, joy and contentment. It has implications for decreasing molecules in the body that can lead to health risks such as heart disease. We talk about the “wonder and excitement” of the season for our children, but clearly there are benefits for all of us!
Last week, our Director of Teaching and Learning provided the annual World’s Best Workforce update to the School Board. As I sat listening, I was so excited to be on the verge of our district’s next chapter. To know we are headed into a new season with an updated strategic plan guiding our work is exhilarating and compelling. Yet, it is not lost on me the extensive work, challenges, and hard decisions that have led us to this point. Through a budget deficit, worldwide pandemic, and ongoing staffing challenges, our District’s leaders, teams, and volunteers have not faltered in the face of adversity. We have banded together to commit to the promise of Every Student, Every Day. Sitting with current and incoming members of the Board, the Cabinet, and the Superintendent, this was another moment of awe. I am honored, humbled, and proud to be a part of this school community.
As we finish up the final month of 2022, there is so much to be in awe of. Whether it is at work, at home, or somewhere in between, don’t let those moments pass you by. What does a fresh snow mean for you? I wish you all a wonderful holiday season, and a few moments of wonderment and awe along the way.
