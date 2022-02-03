A nationwide survey conducted in January of 2021 found that more than 40% of American adults reported symptoms of depression or anxiety, up from 11% in the first half of 2019. Also of note, children’s emergency department visits related to mental health have risen. Similarly, rates of substance misuse and overdose deaths have spiked. The guidance further notes that the stay-at-home orders and other pandemic responses may have also reduced the ability for people to get help and support through domestic violence prevention resources.
In Isanti County, a community needs assessment conducted by Allina and Isanti County Public Health in 2019 identified lack of social connection as one of the top three concerns of our residents for the first time. The other top areas of concern were mental health related. This work was done pre-pandemic, before the fear and safety related forced isolation was mandated. We also know from discussions with local school leaders that the pandemic has had an adverse effect on our children’s mental health and ability to connect with other and cope.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act Isanti County is receiving 7.8 million dollars in federal relief dollars to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IRS guidance notes that areas of public health have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. As I reviewed the guidance and reflected on what I knew the 2019 community health needs assessment revealed, I found myself wondering what we, as a County, could possibly do to help with these difficult issues. I appreciated that the guidance is broad enough for us to think about ways to reach as many people as possible. I do not think any of us can say that we haven’t been adversely affected by the pandemic, it has been an exceptionally stressful and isolating time. So how might we use some of these dollars to help lift people up, encourage them to reconnect, and maybe help them find the resources they need to get themselves into a place of positivity and mental wellbeing? How can we give people hope for the future? This line of thinking brought me back to a few years ago when I read the book Happiness Advantage, by Shawn Achor, a Harvard researcher and positive psychologist. Shawn’s research led him to the conclusion that it is not success that breeds happiness, but happiness that breeds success. Essentially, the happier we are, the more successful we will be, and the healthier we will be, both physically and mentally. Shawn translated this concept into an easy to read parable called The Orange Frog. This concept is further expanded upon in a workshop, through which we are trained to change our mindsets and develop more positive habits.
A pilot workshop was held at the Cambridge library on June 10 and 11, I invited community leaders to attend the orange frog experience, and I wanted to know from them if they thought this was something that might spread through the community and change lives for the better. After the end of two days we were elated and exhausted, and the positivity spread through the group, and their families. The response was overwhelmingly positive and the group encouraged the Isanti County Board to pursue this initiative as far and wide as possible. While this all sounds great and exciting, the Board still needed to consider if this really could be a wise investment of some of these dollars, would it really make an impact? Will we be able to measure that impact? Also, will people think this is a bit crazy?
Members of the Isanti County Health and Human Services team that attended the pilot workshop were extremely excited about this initiative. A lot of time had been spent in public health trying to determine what could be done to help with social isolation, and these team members felt that this might just be the solution they had been searching for.
There are many stories of how the Happiness Advantage concept and the Orange Frog have made monumental change in other organizations and communities. Some of them include the Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, which went from one of the lowest performing school districts, to one of the most desirable in a period of about five years, largely thanks to the investment and commitment of Superintendent Joel Pedersen – in the Orange Frog Initiative. Cardinal Community School District was a top work place in 2020, when just five years prior it was extremely difficult to recruit staff, and students were open enrolling out of the district at an alarming rate.
Dr. Lisa Hagel also has an incredible story of how the Orange Frog initiative helped lift Flint Michigan and Genesee County out of tragedy and continues to promote positivity in the community. Jordan Voigt is another champion of the movement as it helped push a transformational change for the Genesis Medical Center in Davenport Iowa. Employee engagement and patient satisfaction improved beyond belief as the trainings were completed and the orange effect took root, and continues to be part of everyday life at Genesis.
Ultimately a divided Board did decide to invest some ARPA funds in the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative. Since then almost 200 people have completed a workshop and the movement is just beginning.
So can the Orange Frog movement help bring more happiness and mental wellbeing to our community? In a time when our nation is more divided than it is cohesive, I think the real question is, can we afford not to try? Who should attend a free workshop? Anyone and everyone who can use some helpful tips to maintain a positive mindset and gain resiliency.
Upcoming public workshops:
• March 30 at the Historical Society
• March 31 and April 1 – Two-day workshop at the library in Cambridge
Sign up by emailing orange.frog@co.isanti.mn.us or learn more information here: https://www.co.isanti.
