Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, is an extremely contagious viral illness that affects both wild birds and livestock, such as chicken and turkeys. University of Minnesota School of Public Health Professor Jeff Bender shares his expertise on the disease.
Where does HPAI come from? Do wild birds infect domestic flocks?
Prof. Bender: Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are found in aquatic birds. These aquatic birds often serve as reservoirs for the virus and do not become ill, but are sources of infection for domestic poultry, such as chickens and turkeys. This virus is called “highly” pathogenic (Pathogenic refers to an ability to cause disease) because of how easily it transmits to domestic birds.
In 2015, producers had to cull (destroy) millions of birds to stop the spread of HPAI. What could be the economic effect of HPAI on poultry producers?
Prof. Bender: In 2015, there was an impact on the availability of eggs, chicken and turkey products. That outbreak had, at least, a three-to-six month effect on supplies and income for producers. Controlling the HPAI virus often involves culling infected poultry, and the 2015 outbreak had significant impacts on producers, but also on those workers and support staff who process poultry and eggs.
Having to kill flocks and lose income can have a devastating effect on farmer and farm worker mental health. Can you talk about that?
Prof. Bender: Outbreaks of avian flu can cause emotional and psychological stress. Mental health in this situation is a significant concern, not only for owners, but also the workers who depend on regular income. The stress also includes wondering if your flock will be affected and how you will control the outbreak. If infected, there are concerns about disposing of dead birds and the increased stigma from community members of working on infected farms.
One of the lessons from 2015 is understanding this impact; recognizing signs of stress and depression and providing broad support for producers, workers and rural communities. On the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center (UMASH) website, we provide some simple reminders in multiple languages of how to recognize stress.
Jeff Bender is a veterinarian and director of the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center. He’s an expert on infectious and zoonotic diseases, those transmitted between people and animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.