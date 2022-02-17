In it Together: Attitude of gratitude

One definition of addiction is “an inability to stop using a substance or a behavior even though it is causing psychological, social and physical harm.” It has also been described as a “hole in the soul” or a sense of lacking something in a person’s life. This need for something temporarily gets filled by the substance (alcohol or other drugs) or behaviors making it very difficult to stop.
An important part of going from active addiction to a stable, long-lasting recovery is finding a way of looking at the world that can help fill the “holes” or unmet needs in a manner that is healthy and rewarding. One such perspective is developing an Attitude of Gratitude on a regular basis. A gratitude practice can help provide an antidote for the sense of lack and negativity that often comes with addiction.
Following are some damaging conditions that may arise along with addiction and a corresponding benefit of having an Attitude of Gratitude
Physical
• A weakened immune system — an improved immune system
• High blood pressure — lowered blood pressure
• Sleep problems — improved sleep
• Lack of energy — increased energy
• Increased pain — pain reduction
• Increased stress — stress reduction
• Lack of exercise — increased exercise
• Shortened life span — increased longevity
Psychological
• Negative emotions — increased positivity
• Low self-esteem — better self-esteem
• Reactivity — resilience
• Anxiety — less anxiety
• Depression — less depression
Social
• Damaged relationships — improved relationships
• Isolation — more sociable
• Self-centered — more generous
Having a regular gratitude practice can bring about some of the changes mentioned by having a consistent habit of being thankful for as little as 5 minutes a day. Below are some ideas for ways to develop an Attitude of Gratitude
• Gratitude journal: having a special book dedicated to a regular writing down of things and experiences that we are grateful for.
• Gratitude jar: having a jar in which you place slips of paper with words of gratitude written on them
• Gratitude notes: write small thank you notes to people that you are grateful for
• Thanking verbally anyone who brings positive experiences in your life
“Every day we have a gift of 86,400 seconds. Can we afford to spend a few of them on gratitude?”
Stephen Scurr is an Drug and Alcohol Counselor for Allina Addiction Services. If you have any questions call 763-688-8221 .
