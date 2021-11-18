In it Together: Help available for those who struggle during the holidays

The holidays can be a wonderful time of celebration with family gatherings, decorating, exchanging gifts, and an overindulgence of food and drinks. For others, it can be a time of stress, financial strain, loneliness, depression and heartache. If you add to that list drug or alcohol addiction, the holidays can be a particularly trying time to retain sobriety. Holidays also tend to bring a higher risk for addiction relapse, excessive spending, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. This past year brought more stressors than we could have imagined. And so it is my hope that as we enter into this season of celebrations — Thanksgiving and all the blessings, a Savior’s birth, and a brand New Year — we can think about those who struggle with addiction. We can also think about how best to come alongside them so they can celebrate in safety. Sobriety is hard in a society that often relies on and accepts mood-altering substances. Remember that addiction is a disease. Show compassion towards that person just as you would with any other disease.
What are some ways we can help during the holidays?
• Consider sober holiday gatherings. For some this may seem unthinkable (which may indicate a problem to begin with), but realize that relationships are much more valuable.
• Invite someone who may be struggling to join your family.
• Play games and have fun; this can be done without mood-altering substances.
• Encourage instead of discourage. Often sobriety takes a few wattempts before there is success. They need you even when they have failed. Shaming and criticism never help.
• Check in with phone calls, notes of encouragement and “I’m proud of you” gifts.
How can addicts help themselves?
• Recognize that change can be good.
• Ask others in recovery what works for them.
• Know your triggers and avoid them when possible.
• Plan ahead; this reduces anxiety.
• Communicate with family and friends about choices you make during the holidays without shaming them about theirs.
• Be realistic about stressful situations and temptations that will arise. Be aware of people, places and things.
• Have a healthy support person/group/sponsor.
• Take prescribed medications as directed by your physician.
• Start new traditions.
• Volunteer and focus on others.
• Find a church or safe place of fellowship.
• Eat healthy, exercise, and have fun.
• Make a list of things you are grateful for.
• Remember why you chose to become sober.
• Live one day at a time.
There are many people in our community that struggle with some type of addiction. This year, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we considered this when celebrating with family and friends?
If you have any questions or want to learn more about addiction care resources, please call Allina Outpatient Addiction Services Cambridge at 763-688-8221 or 24/7 Connection Line for scheduling at 1-866-603-0016.
ERIC R. Forslund is a drug and alcohol Counselor for Allina Addictions.
