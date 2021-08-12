As a Drug & Alcohol counselor, it’s my job to keep up with the latest trends in the drug world. As a parent, I worry that my son and his friends are being faced with new and dangerous things every day. One of the latest things to hit our local smoke shops is called Delta-8 THC. Have you or your kids hear of this yet? If not, I have provided a summary of some of my learnings to help tackle a conversation with your loved ones.
Delta 8 THC is a milder legal version of Delta 9 THC (Illegal Drug in Minnesota). Delta 8 is about 25mg of THC. You can purchase it in a gummy form, or you can purchase it in flower form that you smoke. The illicit delta 9 gummies only come in 10 MG of THC; however, the delta 9 flower sold on the street has as high as 60-80% THC. Scientists currently are still not completely sure of the full effects of delta 8.
Delta 8 looks and smells just like Marijuana/Delta 9 THC. It also can be confused with CBD which has no THC in it. Delta 8 is easier for adolescents to get their hands on than alcohol because it is being sold to eighteen-year-olds. Even though delta 9 has up to 60% more THC than Delta 8 kids and adults are still getting high from it.
What can we do today? Communicate with our children and young adults. Try to have an open dialog with our children and find out what they know about Delta 8 because it is becoming extremely popular with kids 14-20 years of age. Since Delta 8 looks and smells just like Delta 9 the police are not likely going to know the difference, and our kids could find themselves in legal trouble.
If you have any questions or want to learn more about addiction care resources, please call Allina Outpatient Addiction Services Cambridge at 763-688-8221 or 24/7 Connection Line for scheduling at 1-866-603-0016.
BRIAN SEXTON, BS, LADC has been a Drug and Alcohol counselor for Allina Health Outpatient Addiction Services-Cambridge for 10 years. He specializes in both adult and adolescent addiction care. He can be reached at 763-688-8221.
