Breastfeeding benefits babies and families. The Isanti County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program is celebrating Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August to emphasize the importance of breastfeeding and help pregnant and new moms participating in WIC reach their breastfeeding goals.
COVID-19 vaccine recommendations during breastfeeding
As more Minnesotans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, breastfeeding mothers should know Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says COVID-19 vaccines are not considered to be a risk to breastfeeding moms or their babies https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html. In fact, recent reports show breastfeeding parents who received COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their milk, which could help protect their babies. Based on similar vaccines, the risk of serious illness from getting sick with COVID-19 is greater than the small relative risk from the vaccine. Breastfeeding parents with questions about the vaccine can talk with their health care provider.
Additional resources about breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic are on the MN WIC website https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/bf/covid19.html.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we provide services and support women and their children, but this important work continues,” said Yvonne Sievert, Isanti County WIC Coordinator. “Being a new parent is wonderful, challenging, and sometimes overwhelming. We want to provide support and resources for families as they strive to reach their breastfeeding goals. Breastfeeding Awareness Month calls attention to the importance of breastfeeding, and this year’s theme ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’ emphasizes the importance of having a strong support system.”
Isanti County WIC Supports Breastfeeding
Isanti County WIC breastfeeding rates have continued to increase, even during the pandemic, whereas Minnesota rates have decreased.
Research shows that those who enroll in WIC early in pregnancy have improved outcomes, including higher breastfeeding rates. Isanti County Public Health supports and celebrates moms as they navigate breastfeeding. Staff provide resources explaining the importance and benefits of breastfeeding and answer any questions at every WIC visit. WIC breastfeeding moms also receive extra foods to support their nutrition as they feed their babies. Isanti County Public Health has five lactation consultants available to provide support to Isanti County families, including WIC families.
Other resources to support breastfeeding in Isanti County include the East Central Breastfeeding Coalition’s lactation tent, which Isanti County Public Health coordinates, and is available for community groups to use. The Isanti County Public Health Milk Depot is available for donations from families who have extra breastmilk. For more information about donating milk, call 763-546-8051 or visit https://www.mnmilkbank.org/donate-milk/.
For more information, contact Yvonne Sievert, Isanti County Public Health WIC Coordinator, 763-689-4212 or visit the Isanti County WIC webpage, https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/439/Women-Infants-Children-WIC.
