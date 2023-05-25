Learning about native prairies and prescribed fires

What is a native prairie? The Minnesota DNR defines a native prairie as a grass-dominated community with a diversity of forbs (wildflowers) and wildlife. They are grasslands dominated by native prairie vegetation, usually occurring where the sod has never been broken. At the time of the Public Land Survey (1847-1908), Minnesota had 18 million acres of prairie. Today only a little over 1 percent of native prairie remains. Many of us, however, are trying to change that by restoring open lands back to prairies filled with native grasses and wildflowers.
Fire has an important role to play in native prairie ecosystems. It is not a new management tool. Historically, Native Americans set fires to maintain these ecosystems, as well as to aid in hunting. Fires would also ignite by lightning strikes, and later, by train sparks along railroads.
Invasive species management is one of the important uses of a prescribed fire, which is set on purpose and controlled. Invasive species frequently out-compete native plants and can take over ecosystems. With fire, as well as other land management strategies, invasive species can be set back, allowing native species to re-establish. Native plants have very deep roots so are not harmed by burning at the surface. Any native plants damaged by the fire will bounce back quickly once they receive some rain. Another goal of a prescribe burn is to re-establish environments suitable for wildlife (pollinators, birds and small mammals) that require this type of habitat to survive and thrive.
Fire, in the form of a prescribed burn, acts as nature’s gardener by trimming back trees and overmature shrubs that shade out sun-dependent plants such as prairie grasses and flowers. If a prairie is not periodically burned, a thatch layer can build up over the years, causing some native species to grow poorly or even to die out completely. Burning will stimulate growth of native plants and give them a competitive edge over some weeds. After a burn, the blackened soil quickly absorbs sunlight. The warmed earth encourages seed germination and charred plant remains turn into fertilizer which encourages new growth from the network of root systems deep below ground.
In summary, the benefits of a prescribed burn are:
Combats trees and shrubs that shade out prairie and other shade-intolerant plants
Removes old vegetation to make room for new growth
Shifts soil nutrients to a state more favorable to prairie species
Helps reduce the spread of invasive and pest species
Creates habitats for a variety of plants and animals
It’s amazing to see how quickly a prairie bounces back with lush green growth after a prescribed burn.
