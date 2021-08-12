From kindergarten through our senior year, most of us woke up in the morning and headed for school. We walked a block, we walked a mile. We rode bikes and buses. We were dropped off from expensive, luxury cars, or practical, respectable cars, and old, rusty pick-up trucks. We wore ill-fitting hand-me-down clothes from our siblings..or clothes that were hand sewn by our moms..or new clothes from the “August back-to-school” shopping ritual. We came with full stomachs and empty stomachs. We arrived through the doors every morning with relief at the thought of seven hours of escape from a brutal homelife..or with the giddy excitement of seven hours of social and academic activities that affirmed to us that we had what it would take to be successful adults..and some of us arrived with the sinking feeling that we would sit invisible, disregarded and lonely...day after day...and wonder at the point of it all.
Some of us would do all that was expected of us with ease..and some of us would struggle with all that was expected..and fail. Many of us had help from home, some had none. Some of us were involved in sports and music and theater, and were celebrated at school...but abused at home. Some of us were abused at school and celebrated at home. Some of us were encouraged and celebrated daily for no special reason...and some of us not one day of our lives.
And then there were the teachers coming from as many different childhood experiences as their students, resulting in some teachers arriving inspired everyday to make the world a better place by teaching ALL kids not only the required academics..but more importantly, their worth and their beauty and potential...and then there were teachers whose own struggles with worth and self-esteem, disabled them from not only being successful….but there own woundedness was damaging to already vulnerable kids.
The above isn’t even the tip of the tip of the iceberg in painting a picture of the diverse, multi-faceted, and deeply consequential and far reaching challenges of public school.
Now, some of us have graduated with honor, some by the skin of our teeth, some of us dropped out from lack of support and indifference at home and/or school..or just inability to survive the remaining days. Yet, in spite of all of the differences, we may have more accumulated hours with each other than we will ever have with any other institution.
Borrowing from the wisdom and sentiment of The Breakfast Club...We are all jocks and stoners, smart and simple, kind and cruel. We are all nerds and cheerleaders and losers. We are show-offs and spoiled brats. We are rock stars. We are healthy and we are broken..we are all sane and psycho. We are rich and poor, we are beautiful and un-lovely. We are all criminals and homecoming royalty. We are scapegoats and we are loners. We are all scared and we are brave. We are a messy, extraordinary, wonderful, motley mosaic. We are the alumni of the Cambridge/Isanti Public Schools!
We have grown up, well, hopefully most of us...at least most of the time..kind of...and on Aug. 21 we will come together again for a few hours. We won’t be there to see whose house is bigger or waist is smaller or marriage happier. We’ll be there to smile and hug and laugh and dance….maybe pee a little...because laughing and fast movement does that now to some of us over a certain age. We will tell stories, and we will encourage each other that we will all be OK. And most importantly...we will extend kindness and grace to our childhood mates after a tough season...because our lives have been and are forever akin.
SEE YOU THERE!
Editor’s note: The second Bluejacket All School Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Isanti County Fairgrounds. See page 9 of this edition of the Star for more details.
(0) comments
