North Branch School News: A blueprint for school to career

What a privilege it is to provide meaningful, personalized learning opportunities for each student with a sense of purpose for their future! I am excited to update you on some exciting work we are doing in the area of Career and Technical Education.
At North Branch Area High School, the Advanced Welding Company takes a unique approach to teaching important skills necessary for a career. The program operates with an employer/employee dynamic so students can better connect the importance of workforce readiness skills.
Students “punch” in and out of class. They are exposed not just to advanced skills such as TIG, MIG, and acetylene welding, brazing, and soldering, but also to quality control expectations, deadlines, work climate, safety requirements, inspections, new application training, and more. Experienced students act as “foremen,” and assist those less skilled. At the end of the day students are learning as much about how to thrive as an employee as they are about skills needed for the workplace.
Our goal is to help students become career-ready by the time they leave high school, know the industries that interest them, and to access post-graduation opportunities through the relationships students have already formed with industry partners.
We are getting feedback from students that we are on the right track. Lake Mechtel and Logan Holcomb are excited about the opportunity to learn such a wide range of knowledge before embarking on a career path. “Textbooks can only give you so much. To have someone with work experience and knowledge teaching the class and helping correct mistakes is really valuable.” said Lake. Logan, who hopes to be a welder after high school, said “The knowledge I can use from this class is amazing.”
Word is getting out about this unique offering! Teaching Today MN is highlighting the program in an upcoming edition. The North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce is coming alongside to increase internship opportunities through Viking Bridge. Elected officials such as State Senator Mark Koran and U.S. Representative Pete Stauber have toured the program. Said Stauber of the program, “This should be a blueprint for what schools ought to be doing, not just in Minnesota but across the country.”
Being part of the solution is the solution! If you have experience in the trades and want to join us at the forefront of excellence, please contact me at spaul@isd138.org.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
