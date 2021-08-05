North Branch School News: Back to school - energy building

It’s hard to believe it’s already August and school will be starting in a little more than a month!
Staff have been hard at work this summer getting ready to welcome students back! Custodians have been cleaning and polishing, and educational staff are busy preparing for students using our Safe Learning Plan 2021-22 as guidance (www.isd138.org/Page/436).
Strategic planning has continued through the summer and a key component of that work, the high school redesign, will come to fruition this fall with a new student schedule that will provide students with more opportunities to explore post-secondary career options.
We know having quality options is important to our families and we are grateful for all of the partners that helped make that a reality. Our Distance Learning Academy (DLA) continues to be an option for K-12 students this year. The DLA is moving back to the Brooker Building this fall and we are so grateful for our partners at The Shops at Gateway North for hosting the DLA during the 2020-21 school year.
NBAPS operated at a Level 1 on the Safe Learning Continuum (www.isd138.org/Page/441) throughout summer school. Our local COVID data supports continuing to operate at a Level 1 for the start of the school year.
Thanks to all of you who have engaged with us to help shape our future! I can’t wait to see our staff and students again and to see our schools bustling with energy and excitement!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
