The school year at North Branch Area Public Schools is off to a great start and it is so rewarding to see staff and students making memories and engaged in learning!
The ability to address COVID-related staff shortages continues to be a priority for the school district. It is imperative we have enough subs on call to prevent sudden and unforeseen changes due to staffing issues. To that end, we created Viking Support Stars, and we are so grateful for those who have given of their time to help ensure services for students continue uninterrupted. Nevertheless, we could still use more stars!
Being part of the solution is the solution! You might be surprised to know how much of a difference it would make if you were able to commit to only 5-10 days over the course of the school year to provide substitute duties. Being part of the solution will make a huge difference for NBAPS!
NBAPS is hosting Viking Support Stars training sessions on Oct. 27. There will be sessions from 8-10 a.m., 11 am - 1 p.m., and 5 -7 p.m., at the district office (38705 Grand Ave. North Branch). This is a one-stop opportunity to allow interested parties to sign up, get help with application materials, and receive on-board training. If you are interested and able, please use this form to sign up for a session: https://tinyurl.com/6s2t6ue9. A four-year degree is not necessary to be part of the solution to keeping kids in school!
We are so grateful to serve you. Please keep sharing your thoughts on how we can keep moving forward together!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.