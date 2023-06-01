North Branch School News: Building a future on a foundation of financial literacy

The number of financial decisions an individual must make continues to increase. Young people often do not understand debit and credit cards, mortgages, credit reports, credit scores, etc. We work in partnership to provide a quality education for each student, and our partnership approach is evident in how we are helping students build their future on a foundation of financial literacy.
I started my career as a high school teacher, and for over 15 years I had the privilege of teaching high school economics. I can’t imagine allowing a young person to get in the driver’s seat of a car without requiring drivers education, and yet youth often enter the complex financial world without any related education. An uneducated individual armed with a credit card, or student loan can be nearly as dangerous to themselves as a person with no training behind the wheel of a car. At NBAPS, we do not leave financial literacy to chance.
At NBAPS, we ensure students have multiple experiences to build their foundation of financial literacy. Recently, our Viking fifth graders visited Junior Achievement’s BizTown, which combines in-class learning with a “real world” experience that allows students to operate banks, manage restaurants, write checks, and vote. Students learned about creating resumes and completing job applications, they opened checking accounts, and sought employment in a wide variety of fields. Our partnership with Junior Achievement gives students hands-on experience to put classroom learning into action.
We appreciate our community partners that come alongside to support our priority of financial literacy. We were fortunate this year to receive a donation of high school financial literacy curriculum from local business North Branch Floral. Students learn about budgeting, saving, avoiding debt, investing, and living within their means. It also teaches students about taxes, insurance, banking, consumer awareness, and planning for retirement.
A lack of financial literacy can disrupt young adults and their future. Thinking about all the aspects of personal finance can be worrisome and overwhelming. Prioritizing financial literacy helps students step into their future with a foundation of confidence instead of doubt, and preparedness instead of chance.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
