North Branch School News: Celebrating an anniversary, Viking pride

It’s so nice to see so many of you out and about, enjoying the wonderful weather and all that summer in Viking-land has to offer.
It is with great pride that North Branch Area Public Schools partners with the city to host 4th of July fireworks for the community. It is wonderful to play a part in local festivities and to see families flocking to our facilities outside of the school day.
Concerts in the Park continue throughout the summer and I hope to see you there!
Things are also hopping across the district. Summer school is underway with a record number of students! Our amazing custodial crews are diligently cleaning and significant repairs are also underway across the district. Input from students, staff families and community members is being synthesized to solidify strategic priorities for the upcoming year.
This column marks two calendar years since I started serving as your Superintendent, and, looking back, I have so much to be grateful for. We were better together as we navigated the pandemic to provide predictability for students and families. We continued moving forward together by embracing a partnership approach that continues to expand learning opportunities for our students. What a great time to be a Viking!
My family and I are so thankful for the connections we continue to make every day. It is an honor and a pleasure to be a Viking and to call North Branch home! SKOL!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1012 or spaul@isd138.org.
