North Branch School News: Celebrating the Class of 2023

Even with a rainy and snowy start to this spring season, our student-athletes are braving the weather and are in full swing with Spring activities. Our Spring musical, Guys and Dolls, will already be performing next weekend.
Viking students have been working hard and experiencing so much learning throughout this school year and spring brings many opportunities to celebrate their learning, including putting a spotlight on the NBAPS Senior Class of 2023. From now until the end of the school year, we will be highlighting our high school seniors a few at a time on Facebook with the hashtag #VikingSeniorPride.
#VikingSeniorPride provides us with another opportunity to offer them words of congratulations and motivation as they embrace their purpose and passion. I am so grateful to the staff at the high school who have organized this project and I hope you will be encouraged to stop by our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/nbapschools) often over the next several weeks to join in celebrating and encouraging each of our Viking seniors of the Class of 2023.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
