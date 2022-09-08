North Branch School News: Come experience Viking activities!

Take a drive down Grand Avenue and you will see lots of students participating in activities! For middle school/high school athletes and performers, the joy derived from participating is enhanced by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for their success. Our kids make supporting them easy; they always do their best and are proud to represent their communities!
I was reminded of the importance of these life experiences last week when I read in a local paper that, “Middle and high school activities profile our students on the biggest stage most of them have ever experienced in their lives.” I can remember being a diver in high school, performing a new dive for the first time in competition, and the thrill of striving to do my best with a crowd of spectators anxiously wanting the same for me!
Last year, we offered senior citizens in our community a NBAPS Senior Community Activity Pass, good at any home event. The response was off the chart! To see so many community members at middle and high school activities was a great representation of why this community is so awesome!
We invite senior citizens to be our guest again this year! For those of you that already have a pass, it is a lifetime pass so simply show it at the door! If you do not have one yet, passes can be accessed by contacting the Activities Office at (651) 674-1512 or simply fill out the form found at this link: https://tinyurl.com/2maccwbs, and an Activity Pass will be mailed to you!
This fall we have both girls and boys soccer and cross country, as well as football, volleyball, clay target and girls tennis. A fall play will be The Pink Panther Strikes Again, and there are many fine arts activities that take place during the school year. A listing of activities can be viewed at nbskolvikings.com/events.
It resonated with me that when people feel connected, they feel more responsible, seek to do better and strive to improve life for themselves and others around them. Our entire community benefits! I hope you will consider coming to support our Vikings, and if you are a senior citizen, please come and be our guest!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
