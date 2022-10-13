North Branch School News: Come Impact Lives- Be a Viking Support Star!

One of the more important things we can do in our lives is make a difference in the life of a child. It’s what draws so many of us to educational professions and what fills us with joy each day. All of us at North Branch Area Public Schools feel great pride in working with our families to provide students the tools they need to be successful in school and in life.
If you are looking for something to do that not only provides for yourself and your family, but also comes with the priceless reward of helping children succeed, I hope you will consider becoming a Viking Support Star. I am very grateful to our school board for recognizing the need to attract quality substitutes by raising the daily rate to $160. It’s a very competitive rate and can be increased through incentive pay that accrues based on how many days a substitute works in the district. Incentive pay is retroactive for substitutes; working 30 days at NBAPS this school year would increase the daily rate to $175 retroactive to day one.
I can tell you how great being a substitute at NBAPS is, but I thought it would be better to hear from those that serve in that role.
Cassie:Having the opportunity to work with kids of all ages has been so rewarding. I love that I can see my kids during the day too.
Lisa: My experience is that the kids have come to know and respect me as I them. It is nice because I do not have to be working every day and I can free up time to do doctors appointments, gardening or just a craft day.
Sara: I love knowing what a school day is really like. It enables me to talk more specifically with my own children about how their school days went. The built-in choice regarding which days you want to work and which job you want to take are a great fit for people who have variable availability.
Carleen: This is my eighth year of subbing. The staff and kids have become like extended family. I love being with the kids year after year, as they grow up.
Mary: I am always very welcomed and met with gratitude to be helping the staff. The staff are extremely helpful and take time to get to know you.
Follow this link to access the “Viking Support Stars” form: https://bit.ly/3fVczNP. If you have any questions or would like to talk about the process, please feel free to contact me at spaul@isd138.org and I will be happy to arrange a time for us to talk. Being a Viking Support Star is a way to impact lives. Could anything be better than this- being a Viking Support Star and knowing that lots of people are smiling because you chose to impact lives… Skol Vikings.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
