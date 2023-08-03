North Branch School News: Communication, Communication, Communication

Effective communication helps us build relationships by allowing us to share our experiences and helps us connect to better serve our students and families. Each Viking student is bursting with gifts and talents and by working in partnership, we better serve each student. One way we improve is through the gift of feedback. An area of improvement families helped us identify was the need to enhance our website. Our team has been working on shifting to a new communications platform, which includes a transformation of our website and we now have a school district app. Families will have the ability to track their child’s school news, live feeds, and events; breakfast and lunch menus, and more.
Effective communication requires multiple modes of delivery. Accessing information directly from phones rather than computers has become the norm. Our new communications platform is designed to be viewed on any platform and screen size, and will adjust the pages accordingly. This change creates a better experience from smaller screens.
Our mass communications platform also gives us the opportunity to provide families the option of having messages automatically translated into parents/guardians native language in the event it is not English. Knowing that we are better serving families with better home translations was a high priority for us in making this change.
Downloading our district app is a great way to experience the benefits of our new platform. It allows families to personalize their experience with NBAPS - choose which schools to subscribe to and get updates on events and happenings.The new platform also provides a feature called “Live Feeds” for each of our schools and programs. Live Feeds will offer much of the same information currently found at the district’s Facebook page, but be more personalized to each school/program. It’s a great way to keep up on many of the fun things happening at NBAPS, and receive announcements specific to each school/program.
If you would like to download the new NBAPS app, for free, it is available on Google Play or Apple App Store:
Download for Android https://bit.ly/3phcIA7
Download for iPhone https://apple.co/3p6NNPA
We are excited to bring you this new communications platform and we hope you find it easier to locate information, view our resources, and stay connected with us. Skol Vikings!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
