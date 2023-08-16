A safe learning environment is essential for students of all ages. When students feel safe, they can focus on learning the skills needed for a successful education and future. School safety is a top priority for NBAPS. Ongoing practice and improvement, and working together with local first response partners, are critical to effectively and efficiently respond to crisis events.
The North Branch Area Public Schools Crisis Management Committee has been preparing to launch the I Love U Guys Foundation’s crisis management response structure; Staff training began last spring and the protocols and language will be shared with all staff and students at the launch of this school year.
What does prioritizing safe schools look like? Here is what you can expect from NBAPS:
The language and protocols are simple, common, and well-known to first responders; and all training for students is age-appropriate and easy to learn.
Research-based actions/drills are designed to prepare students, staff and parents for emergency situations. Parents/guardians should review this handout.
Prepared with a continuum of responses to a wide-range of situations, including how to respond to a health emergency in a hallway or classroom, weather-related situations, protecting schools from incidents happening in the wider community, and responding to dangerous situations inside schools caused by intruders, chemicals, water-main breaks, and other threats to personal safety.
Parent information about the “I Love U Guys” Standard Response Protocol can be found at https://rb.gy/v9a99.
Depending on the situation there could be multiple responding agencies. It is important that school district personnel and first responders communicate clearly and efficiently, and understand command structure. We are so grateful to be working in partnership with local police, fire, and medical response teams. Together we attended trainings in the spring and summer; we are aligned with common language and procedures of the National Incident Management System.
I am so appreciative of School Resource Officer Mike Nelson for encouraging the district to update its protocols, Director Todd Tetzlaff and the Crisis Management Committee for studying different approaches, and High School Assistant Principal Andrea Thiner for spearheading the effort, organizing training, and ensuring we would be ready for the 2023-24 school year.
School safety is a top priority for NBAPS. Adopting the I Love U Guys structure helps us to have a continuum of responses to emergency situations. Knowing we are working in partnership within our school community and with our community partners gives confidence in a strong start to the school year.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
