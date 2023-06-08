North Branch School News: Each Viking graduate has a story

It is an exciting time of year for North Branch Area Public Schools as we celebrate graduation milestones. I am so proud to work in a school district that provides multiple options for students to achieve their goals. In addition to our comprehensive high school, we provide the Norse Area Learning Center and Distance Learning Academy - not common offerings in other districts.The Chisago County Schools’ Life Work Center (LWC) extends learning for students ages 18-21 continuing to work on life skills in their personalized education plans.
NBAPS hosts the LWC for students across school districts in Chisago County for additional employment, life and social skill building. The recent LWC graduation ceremony honored 10 graduates. Students have multiple touch points with industry partners while in the program and several are already gainfully employed when they graduate. The confidence each graduate displayed as they walked across the stage was testament to the positive impact of the LWC program.
NBAPS also offers alternative programming through our Norse Area Learning Center (NALC). Students have the opportunity to recover credits and get personalized support to achieve their graduation milestone. If needed, students can extend their learning for several years to earn their high school diploma, and NBAPS stays with each student, no matter how long it takes, to support them. This week, 21 students received their diplomas at the NALC.
Students from our Distance Learning Academy and North Branch Area High School will be celebrated in our Graduation Commencement Ceremony this Sunday. Each graduate has a story and it has been exciting to see each student explore the numerous doors open to them and begin to choose a direction to amplify their passions and purpose. Learning is happening in and out of the classroom every day. The vast majority of our students are involved in activities, and many students are in multiple sports and activities. Viking students are often on the go and thriving in activities and academics.
We have students going straight into full-time employment right out of high school in opportunities that embed trades certification.
Research indicates that taking three college classes while in high school is strongly correlated with completion of a post secondary degree. Eighty nine students are graduating having taken three college classes while at the high school. These students found success in accessing some college courses while maintaining balance and involvement in a variety of extracurricular activities.
We also have 16 students simultaneously earning a high school diploma and an Associates college degree. So much to celebrate.
With all the graduation success across our district, I look back with great pride in each of our Viking graduates, their families, and the staff who navigated an ever-changing landscape to realize this outcome. Congratulations to each and every graduate, and thank you for inspiring us with your stories.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
