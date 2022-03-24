North Branch School News: Every student has potential

One of the many things that drew me to serve in North Branch Area Public Schools and to live in this community is the value for the holistic growth and development of each student. Every student we have the privilege to serve has unique gifts and talents.
NBAPS is at the forefront of educational excellence. We were at the forefront of providing the option of in-person learning all last year. It is hard to believe that many students across the country still do not have the opportunities that we have consistently provided throughout the pandemic; yet, last year’s COVID mitigation requirements mandated many healthy students to stay home from school. We were better together by navigating the state mitigation expectations. As we reviewed and had the opportunity this year to use our local data to guide decisions, we were able to keep healthy students in school and continued to support students and families to keep students home when they were sick.
There is a lot of concern across the state and nationwide regarding the social and emotional toll that COVID has had on students. To be at the forefront of educational excellence, we need to continue making decisions that support the personalized needs of our students. In each decision, N=1, and requires decisions to be made for each student we serve.
Each of our students is bursting with potential. As educators, we are here to listen to and validate individuals who express both the peaks and valleys of emotions. We are receptive and seek to understand the uniqueness of the individual’s situation. This connection enables individuals to become increasingly resourceful in their life journey to be the best they can be. By doing so, each student inspires others to do the same!
At North Branch Area Public Schools N=1, and we look forward to celebrating student successes with you as we move Forward Together!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
