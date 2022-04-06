North Branch School News: Forward together with Viking Bridge partnerships

One of our core values at North Branch Area Public Schools is “multiplying impact — the win-win of the work.” It is vital for students and for the community that we look for those opportunities to partner with organizations and industries that will help advance student growth and provide value to the local communities we serve. A burgeoning partnership we are all very proud of is the one being formed with the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce, “Viking Bridge!”
Viking Bridge is a developing partnership that offers every career path, not just those that require a four-year degree. It emphasizes career readiness and learning important skills that are in high demand fields of employment.
As students enter adulthood, it is critical they learn to manage time and prioritize tasks and responsibilities. Viking Bridge is designed to provide flexibility and time for students who desire to further explore career opportunities through internships and student service.
To advance our Viking Bridge initiative, the chamber and the school district will be hosting an introductory luncheon on Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Branch Area High School. The purpose of the event is to get interested business leaders together to talk about what the school district expects from industry partners, what will be required of participating students, how the program will work, and much more!
In addition to connections we are making through the Chamber of Commerce, we want to connect with you! If you are a business leader/owner interested in participating in this win-win partnership and who would like to attend our introductory luncheon, please contact Kristin Mayne, North Branch High School Career Navigator, at 612-322-4185.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.