North Branch School News: Grateful for North Branch school board

In recognition of the vital function elected school board members play in our society, Minnesota will observe School Board recognition week Feb. 21 – 25.
Serving on our NBAPS school board are: Chair Tim MacMillan, Vice-Chair Sara Grovender, Clerk Kevin Bollman, Treasurer Heather Osagiede, and Director Jesse LaValla. The one vacancy will be filled this week.
Our theme of “Forward Together” is lived out by our dedicated school board members. They are true servant leaders, spending countless volunteer hours to ensure our district stays focused on our strategic direction.
The board fulfills its responsibilities by establishing and setting objectives for the district’s strategic plan, adopting an annual budget based on the plan, establishing policies for the operation of the district and selecting a superintendent to serve as the chief executive officer of the district.
I am so thankful to be chosen by our school board to serve as your Superintendent. I appreciate our Board’s collaborative approach to tackling whatever challenges we face.
School board members help me build relationships in the community, provide me with historical reference for board and school district decisions, give me coaching and mentoring, and articulate clear goals and expectations.
Each Board member strives to create an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect to allow for multiple perspectives to be included in decisions.
Thank you NBAPS School Board for all you do. Your service keeps us moving “Forward Together!”
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
