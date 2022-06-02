North Branch School News: Grateful for those who serve

What a busy weekend that Memorial Day weekend can be. There is always so much to get done! One of the most important things we do as a family is set aside time to pause and reflect about the incredible country we live in. We are grateful for those who gave their lives while wearing a military uniform and fighting to defend all that we hold dear.
My grandpa, Norman Touve, served in the Navy during World War II, starting his service at the age of 17 and continued to serve through the Korean War. I had the privilege of having long conversations with my grandpa growing up which made a lasting impression on me. His willingness to share some of the most frightening moments of his life instilled in me the importance of each veteran’s sacrifice made to provide for a better future for each and every one of us.
My Grandpa Touve was very humble about his service to our country. Today, when I thank a veteran for their service, I often see a look in their eyes that is deep with emotions. I don’t know if I will ever fully understand it, and I can’t help but wonder if I can in some small way measure up to their kind of patriotism.
I am so proud to live in a community that prioritizes honoring our Veterans. The smiles on the faces of students and staff when they are part of honoring those who have served, participating on the Veterans Memorial Committee, and honoring our country’s flag together are all moments that bring me great joy!
We are so grateful for the men and women who serve in our military and are willing to die in freedom’s defense. We can never thank them enough, but we can continue to prioritize pausing, reflecting, and being grateful.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.