North Branch School News: Impact lives by becoming a Viking Support Star

I continue to be very grateful to our school board for recognizing the important role that substitute teachers play in our education system. Last Fall, North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) announced new incentives to show this value and to attract additional substitutes to our district. In addition to raising the daily rate of pay to $160, additional incentive pay accrues based on the total number of days a substitute teacher works in the district. Incentive pay is retroactive for substitutes; working 30 days at NBAPS would increase the effective daily rate to $175 retroactive to day one. Incentive pay is issued as a lump sum payment to substitute teachers at the end of the school year.
I am happy to report that the incentive bonuses created by the school board helped the school district bring in more substitutes, and a number of those individuals took home as much as $5,000 incentive bonuses at the end of the school year. The Viking Support Stars program is a “win-win” for individuals looking for flexible hours and competitive pay while providing critical services to students.
We call substitute teachers in NBAPS Viking Support Stars for an important reason, our Stars are critical to our Viking success. Here are stories from three Viking Support Stars:
Briita: Over the years I have been able to see growth and such wondering changes in kids I first meet in elementary school or even preschool. I have enjoyed being able to see my own children and be there for them if I need to. I have always been thankful that I’m able to get my kids on the bus and be home with them right away after school, so I’m able to be involved and available to help them if needed. I also enjoy the flexibility I have in choosing when I am able and not able to work.
Carleen: Working as a substitute teacher gives me the opportunity to have a productive personal and professional life. Everyday, I wake up thinking “Oh boy. Today, I get to...” Many days that means I get to spend time in a classroom with kids. On other days, it means I get to run errands, complete appointments, or even do something social. Working as a substitute teacher gives me a great life balance.
Sara: I continue to sub at NBAPS because it is flexible and fulfilling. I can choose when and where I accept a job. I love learning new topics and interacting with the staff and students. My role clearly matters and is appreciated. I view subbing as something I can do to help better my community by investing in our future.
If you are looking for something to do that not only provides for yourself and your family, but also comes with the priceless reward of helping children succeed, I hope you will consider becoming a Viking Support Star.
Follow this link to access the “Viking Support Stars” form: https://bit.ly/3fVczNP. If you have any questions or would like to talk about the process, please feel free to contact me at spaul@isd138.org and I will be happy to arrange a time for us to talk.
Being a Viking Support Star is a way to impact lives. Come join us- Skol Vikings!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.